New Delhi: This heart-wrenching story of an autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra doing everything to support his family will leave you teary-eyed. His story was recently shared by a popular social media page – ‘Humans of Bombay’, and it has not only touched many hearts but it has moved many to help him and his family. Also Read - Ahead of Valentine's Day, 'Siddhi Hates Shiva' Posters Go Viral Across Cities

In his interview with ‘Humans of Bombay’, the man, Desraj revealed that after losing both his sons, the responsibility of providing for his family, grandchildren and daughters-in-law came over him and that is what gave him the strength to keep going. Eventually, even his wife fell ill and this enhanced his misery as he had to run door to door begging for money to buy her medicines. Also Read - Video of Kiren Rijiju Singing for Indian Army Jawans Goes Viral | Watch

Even though he had to drive auto all day in and around Mumbai making a meagre sum of Rs 10000 a month, he struggled to make ends meet, but, he never stepped back from his responsibilities and despite his struggles he didn’t stop from fulfilling his granddaughter’s dream to become a teacher. Also Read - Mouni Roy Spreads The Valentine's Day Cheer in Her Mini-Dress With Hearts All Over - See Pics

“It was the responsibility of my daughter-in-law and their 4 children that kept me going. After the cremation, my granddaughter, who was in class 9, asked me, ‘Dadaji, will I have to quit school?’ I gathered all my courage and reassured her, ‘Never! You study as much as you want’,” read the post that is being widely shared now.

“On most days, we’d barely have anything to eat. But everything seemed worth it when last year, my granddaughter told me that she’d scored 80% in her 12th boards–I was on cloud nine! The whole day, I gave a free ride to all my customers! She said to me, ‘Dadaji, I want to do a B.Ed course in Delhi.’ Educating her in another city was way beyond my capacity, but I had to fulfill her dreams…at any cost. So, I sold our house and paid her fees, ” he added.

Desraj stated that after selling his house he had to send his wife, daughter-in-law and other grandkids to their relatives’ home in their village, while he continued staying in Mumbai without a roof. He said, “It’s been a year now and honestly, life’s not bad–I eat & sleep in my auto and during the day, I ferry my passengers.”

Desraj said, “I can’t wait for her to become a teacher, so that I can hug her & say, ‘You’ve made me so proud.’ She’s going to be the first graduate in our family–main toh poore hafte sakbo free ride dunga!”

Read the full post here: