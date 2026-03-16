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Elderly cab drivers emotional moment of missing late wife makes internet believe in true love | Watch viral video

Elderly cab driver’s emotional moment of missing late wife makes internet believe in ‘true love’ | Watch viral video

Viral News: Our loved ones leave, but their memories stay. A video on Instagram just proves this saying right. A 75+ year-old cab driver's conversation with a woman has surfaced on social media. It s

Image: Instagram/nandinibajpaii

Viral News: Our loved ones leave, but their memories stay. A video on Instagram just proves this saying right. A 75+ year-old cab driver’s conversation with a woman has surfaced on social media. It shows a heartbreaking and vulnerable moment of the elderly man, who, after 17 years of losing his wife, is still coping with the loss. He also takes out the picture of his late wife from the wallet and begins remembering her deeply. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features an elderly man over 75 years old. It features him having a vulnerable conversation with the passenger inside the cab. He tells the passenger that he has to work as a cab driver, as he has three daughters and no son. The man then begins to remember his late wife and shares how much he still misses her.

According to the man, he had lost his wife seventeen years before and still misses her badly. He adds that whenever he sees a couple together, he ends up remembering his late wife. He also showed the picture of his late wife from his wallet and said that when she was alive, he used to take one rose every day to the house for her, no matter how much he earned in a day.

The video has struck a chord online as people can’t stop talking about the purity of the elderly man’s love, respect, and affection for his late wife.

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandini (@nandinibajpaii)

The post was shared on Instagram with the caption, “grateful, that I met him.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Don’t take people for granted. Once they’re gone, they’ll never come back. Enjoy your time until they’re lost…,” and another wrote, “75 is too old to drive anymore. You should encourage him to retire and plan out a pension plan for him.”

The third comment read, “My mother has passed away a year ago. A few days back I recalled my father saying that now he is getting old and has time to give, he misses my mother every now and then.”

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