Viral: Anand Mahindra Adores Elderly Couple’s Recreation of ‘Rim Jhim Ghire Sawan’ Amid Mumbai Rains

A video of an elderly couple recreating scenes from the song Rim Jhim Gire Sawan has gone viral. | Photo: Twitter Anand Mahindra

Monsoon is here, and showers are drenching Mumbai. Nothing can define romance quite like the rains, which is why many prominent Bollywood songs revolve around rain and umbrellas. One of the Bollywood songs that encapsulates romance and the monsoon perfectly is RD Burman’s famous song ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ from the 1979 film “Manzil”, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. Both actors were filmed against the backdrop of beautiful rainy Mumbai.

Regardless of how much we identify with the GenZ era, we must admit that love in those days, with shyness in the eyes, was purer than it is today. While most of the GenZ haven’t experienced that era, we can offer you a glimpse of those days.

Recently, a video of an elderly couple walking on the streets of Mumbai went viral on the internet like wildfire. On a beautiful rainy day in Maximum City, the couple recreated the song ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ with the same grace as Amitabh and Moushumi. Netizens started sharing the video of the couple and poured love for them. Anand Mahindra also spotted the clip and reshared it on his Twitter handle. The couple was seen recreating the song scene by scene, from the Gateway of India to the bustling streets of the city amid the rain.

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song ‘Rimjhim gire sawan’ at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023

“This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song ‘Rimjhim gire sawan’ at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be!” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Notably, the song was which was featured in the Basu Chatterjee’s directorial Mazil was voiced by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1.3 million views and received more than 23,000 likes. The beautiful video also received ton of reactions by the Twitter user who praised the couple for recreating the beautiful memory.

“Beautiful! You reminded me of my maternal and paternal grandparents. I miss them!,” a twitter user said.

“Thank you so much @anandmahindraji for sharing this video. Show must go on n age is not a barrier,” the second user commented.

“Ohh!!! So nice. I want to do that too..,” the third commented.

“They’re in such a great shape both mentally and physically so they’re able to enjoy this day! What a blessed couple!,” said another.

