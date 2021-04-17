An elderly British couple reunited after spending a long time apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a video that captured their sweet reunion will surely melt your heart. The heartwarming video has gone viral on social media with more than 4 million views. Also Read - Woman Discovers Mysterious Headless Animal on Tree. Here's The Hilarious Twist

89-year-old Mary Davis last saw her husband Gordon (68) eight months ago when he moved into a care home last year, reported BBC News. Gordon was unable to visit Mary due to lockdown restrictions and in February she moved into a different care home in Nottinghamshire, England. Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Walks on Thin Ice, What Happens Next Will Make You LOL

But another room was recently available at Mary’s care home and Gordon decided to surprise her by moving there. The couple reunited this week and will now be living together. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Tries To Kiss Husband During Zoom Call, Anand Mahindra Calls Her Wife Of The Year

Someone from the staff recorded a video when they reunited that showed how they embraced each other and said I love you as soon as they met. Gordon dropped his cane, Mary left her walker behind and they gave each other a warm hug and then kissed.

Tears of joy trickled down Mary’s face when she saw her husband after a long period of time.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Rex Chapman who wrote: “Manchester, England: After not seeing his wife Mary for several months due to the pandemic — Gordon decided to surprise her by moving into the assisted living home so they could be together. Here’s the reunion…”

Watch the viral video below:

Manchester, England: After not seeing his wife Mary for several months due to the pandemic — Gordon decided to surprise her by moving into the assisted living home so they could be together. Here’s the reunion…pic.twitter.com/Kx40D57WzJ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 14, 2021

The video received more than 1 lakh likes and thousands of retweets. Twitter users left a lot of sweet comments on the video and many crying emojis. Here are some of the reactions: