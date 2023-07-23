Home

Viral

Viral Video: Elderly Man Beats Neighbour with Stick in Delhi Over Parking, Gets Arrested

Viral Video: Elderly Man Beats Neighbour with Stick in Delhi Over Parking, Gets Arrested

Viral Video: A video clip of a violent clash has emerged on the internet, showcasing an elderly man and a group of women attacking a neighbour with a stick. They can also be seen kicking and punching their neighbours.

This horrifying video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. | Photo: Twitter @Roads of Mumbai

This Video Is Going Viral Like Wildfire: “Being a good neighbour is an art that makes life richer,” these are the words of the prominent American writer Gladys Taber. As Indians, we also believe that neighbours are closer than relatives as they are always there to help one another. However, sometimes neighbours can become their biggest adversaries, with whom they have to deal every day.

Trending Now

In a similar vein, a video clip of a violent clash has emerged on the internet, showcasing an elderly man and a group of women attacking a neighbour with a stick. They can also be seen kicking and punching their neighbours.

You may like to read

But Why?

The clash erupted with a heated argument between the neighbours over a parking place in the national capital’s Sant Nagar area, reported India Today.

The video also showcases a woman who tried to intervene and protect the man from the beatings but was also not spared by her furious neighbours. The video has gone viral on all the social media platforms like wildfire, with Twitter users asking for strict actions against the perpetrators.

Elderly Man Thrashed Neighbour With Stick

In the now-viral video, an elderly man is seen holding a stick and engaging in a conversation with the owner of a car that was allegedly parked wrongly. As the owner tries to defend himself, the elderly man strikes him with the stick. When a woman attempts to intervene, she, too, is not spared. Other women, who appear to be part of the elderly man’s family, join in and start taunting, abusing, and heckling the man identified as Dushyant Goel.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Spirit of Delhipic.twitter.com/zPbwpCbgU0 — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) July 22, 2023

The clip was shared on Twitter by an account that goes by the name @RoadsofMumbai with the caption, “Spirit of Delhi.” Since being shared the clip has accumulated nearly 3 lakh views and a plethora of comments.

Accused Neighbours Arrested

As Per India Today, the quarrel erupted over a parking space dispute. The family of Daljeet Singh, including his son Harjap Singh, his wife Kudrat Kaur, and other members, attacked Dushyant Goel, Mona Goel, and Kaushiki.

A case was filed against Daljeet Singh and his family, leading to the arrest of both Daljeet and his son Haarjap, who were subsequently sent to judicial custody. The three women involved sought anticipatory bail, but their pleas were dismissed on two consecutive occasions. While one of them received interim protection from the High Court, the remaining two were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The incident took place last month, in June.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES