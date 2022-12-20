Elderly Man Gored To Death By Bull In Kota | SHOCKING VIDEO SURFACES

The horns of the bull pierced across the face of the man.

Jaipur: In a shocking incident reported from Kota, Rajasthan, a retired government employee died a painful death after he was attacked by a bull. The elderly man was out for the morning walk when a bull suddenly attacked him. The horns of the bull pierced across the face of the man. Due to this the victim’s eye also came out. The man died during treatment at the hospital. CCTV footage of this incident has also come to the fore.

TREATMENT WENT ON FOR 6 HOURS

The case pertains to the Sabarmati Colony of Kota city. The deceased’s son Raghuveer said that his father Mahesh Chand (62) had retired as a Class IV employee from a government school. On Sunday morning at around six o’clock, he left the house for the morning walk. A bull attacked him at some distance from the house.

WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO HERE – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

HIS EYE CAME OUT OF THE SOCKET

Raghuveer told that after falling down, his father tried to escape from the bull. He caught both the horns of the bull, but the bull picked him up and threw him at some distance. The horns of the bull pierce his face. The left eye had come out and he died of a severe head injury.