Elderly Man Playing ‘Imaginary Cricket’ Is A Pure Delight To Watch

The clip showed an elderly man playing imaginary cricket or impersonating a batter who seemed to have hit a six off a bouncer.

A video of an old man playing 'imaginary cricket went viral on social media. | Photo: Twitter @theprayagtiwari

New Delhi: It is often said that India lives and breathes for two things: Bollywood and cricket, and this is indeed a fact. However, Pakistan also shares the same level of emotion when it comes to cricket. People glued to television sets during cricket matches and adorning Bollywood actors’ posters with garlands outside movie halls are very common sights in India. A recent video serves as evidence of this, showing an elderly man engaged in playing ‘imaginary cricket’ on the roadside. Cricket is widely recognised worldwide, but it has an exceptionally passionate fan following, particularly in the Asian subcontinent. India, in particular, is overflowing with cricket fanatics. Cricketers are literally worshipped like gods in India and their followers are in millions.

What The Viral Clip Show

In the viral clip, an elderly man can be seen playing imaginary cricket or impersonating a batter who seemed to have hit a six off a bouncer. After hitting an ‘imaginary sixer’ the man even waved his perceived bat in the air, celebrating the massive shot.

Watch The Video Here

Cricket is the game of emotions. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H2N14NGb9p — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 5, 2023

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @theprayagtiwari with the caption, “Cricket is the game of emotions.” However, we are not sure the elderly is from Pakistan or India but it’s a fact that he is a cricket fanatic.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“better pull shot player than shreyas iyer,” a Twitter user commented.

“chachajan is high,” commented the user.

“Cricket is an emotion for south Asians,” the third user commented.

“Mahi vai in 2045 for CSK and we would still wait till the end to watch that one ball when Mahi vai bats. Yup cricket is really an emotion,” said a user.

“it’s a sixer,” commented a user.

Talking about the ODI World Cup, the schedule for the event has already been announced, but there might be some changes in the near future.

It has been revealed that India’s World Cup match against Pakistan, originally set for October 15, will be moved up by a day due to a clash with Navaratri.

According to a report from PTI, Pakistan will also be playing against Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad. This change will create a three-day gap before the India-Pakistan game.

The news agency also mentioned that the game will still be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, so there’s no change in the venue. However, fans will have to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

As hotel prices have risen dramatically, it was reported earlier this month that passionate fans coming from different parts of the world have even started booking hospital beds in the city.

India’s first World Cup match will be against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while Pakistan will play their first two games in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

