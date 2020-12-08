In an unfortunate state of affairs, an elderly man who claims to be an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, was found begging in the streets of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The man identified as Surendra Vashisth did his Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Kanpur in 1969, and LLM from Lucknow’s DAB College in 9172, Times of India reported. Also Read - Gwalior: People Without Face Masks Will Have to Write Essay on COVID as Punishment

His age is said to be around 90 years.

"We found him in a very destitute condition near the bus stand. When we initiated conversation, he left us bemused talking in English. We brought him to our ashram and are trying to contact his relatives," Vikas Goswami, of Ashram Swarg Sadan who rescued him, told TOI.

The elderly man’s condition is fine and he is said to be recovering.

A few days back, the same organisation had also rescued Manish Mishra, the former cop who was found living like a destitute on Gwalior streets a few days back. Like any movie scene, two Madhya Pradesh policemen found their former colleague begging on the footpath, who had disappeared around 15 years ago. He was found to be mentally disturbed.

Notably, Manish was terminated by state police in 2006 after he went AWOL for over two years and was subsequently sacked. Seeing his poor condition, many of his batchmates came forward to help him.