Home

Viral

Elderly Pedestrian Gets Mad At Car Driver Without Reason, Gets Hit By Instant Karma | Watch Viral Video

Elderly Pedestrian Gets Mad At Car Driver Without Reason, Gets Hit By Instant Karma | Watch Viral Video

Out on the road, we come across so many different characters that either annoy us to the limit or amuse us with their antics.

Elderly Pedestrian Gets Mad At Car Driver Without Reason, Gets Hit By Instant Karma | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Out on the road, we come across so many different characters that either annoy us to the limit or amuse us with their antics. They could be drivers, traffic cops, or pedestrians. Imagine you are driving a vehicle with full care and following the rules yet someone points you out as if you have committed a serious crime. This is beyond comprehension and is bound to leave you wondering.

One such instance is caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. The video shows a car driver stopping ahead of the zebra crossing to let an elderly man cross the road with his dog. Strangely, the man is angry at the car driver and says something that is inaudible. All this while he is walking to the other side, but his face is toward the driver. Then he shows his middle finger and since he is not looking in the direction where he is walking, he bumps into a pole. If that was not enough, he charges at the driver as if he wants to punch him.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/4aBwpuuoXn — Videos that you can feel (@Outofcon8ext) February 8, 2023

This can be said to be a good case of instant karma.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.