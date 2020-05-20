Ranganayaki Poonthota, in a Facebook post, raised 20 pertinent questions such as why there were no arrests in Vizag gas leak and why the government allowed the leftover styrene to be sent back to South Korea. She also raised several questions on the police’s inability to collect fingerprints and whether the attendance of the plant staff was authenticated.

However, the CID charged Ranganayaki with defaming the government and creating fear among the people through her post.

“If this is her first offence, she is liable for imprisonment up to three years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. If she repeats the offence, she would be sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, besides a fine of Rs 10 lakh,” the CID said in a statement.

Condemning the charge against her, TDP leaders called and met Ranganayakamma at her residence in Guntur on Tuesday and said she has been served notice by the CID for speaking out against the government.

I called up Ranganayaki Garu this morning & expressed my solidarity with her. She is the age of @ysjagan’s mother and yet he wants to harass her for questioning the Govt. This is a repressive regime that doesn't want its people to voice out their opinions #SupportRangaNayakiMadam pic.twitter.com/6IMUzbpo9x — Lokesh Nara #StayHomeSaveLives (@naralokesh) May 19, 2020

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote on Twitter: ”A 66-yr-old elderly woman who spoke out against @ysjagan on social media has been served notice by CID. Power is blinding the CM and his ability to take criticism. One day fate will turn its back and all this arrogance will come crashing down #SupportRanganayakiMadam.”

A 66-yr-old elderly woman who spoke out against @ysjagan on social media has been served notice by CID. Power is blinding the CM and his ability to take criticism. One day fate will turn its back and all this arrogance will come crashing down #SupportRanganayakiMadam pic.twitter.com/W2HIgDoDNu — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 19, 2020

Speaking on the mater, Ranganayaki said she did not have any bad intentions and merely shared a post of one of her friends.

The police is now also on the lookout for another person, Malladi Raghunath, to whom the Facebook post is originally attributed to. The cops have also warned people not to indulge in false propaganda against the government or its machinery leading to law and order problems.

Meanwhile, several people on Twitter, are using #SupportRanganayakiMadam to criticize the government for the arrest: