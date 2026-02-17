Home

Elderly woman’s reaction to receiving cash after struggling to wash cars wins hearts online | Watch viral video

Viral video: An elderly woman's reaction after receiving cash from a man as she struggles to wash cars goes viral. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @iamhussainmansuri (videograb)

Viral News: When people hardly care for the elderly, a video goes viral on social media and grabs the attention of people with empathy for the woman. The video shows a kind gesture of a car owner who initially observes the old lady washing cars and mats to earn some money for her living. After observing for some time, the man intentionally dirties his car and walks to the woman to get his car cleaned. The woman happily did. However, what happened ahead has left everyone surprised as the man hands over money to the elderly woman. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows an elderly woman struggling to clean cars and mats to earn a living. When she does her work, a man keeps observing her and intentionally dirties his car. Later, he comes to the woman to get his car cleaned. The man lets her do it for some time and stops her midway. She looks at him and gets surprised when he hands over a great amount of money. The woman hesitantly takes it and is seen being super cheerful.

We often take the basic luxuries of life for granted, but looking at individuals like her struggling for the bare minimum in life ends up teaching the greatest lessons.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hussain Mansuri (@iamhussainmansuri)

The video was shared on Instagram and has grabbed over 16 million views.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “It hurts me to watch old people in this condition”, another wrote, “Proof that still humanity exists in people.”

The third comment read, “God bless you for being an angel in disguise. Stay blessed sir”, and another said, “Great work brother.”

One wrote, “That tiredness”, and another stated, “A real life hero.”

