Beware Of New Fraud: A week ago, a person named Rahul received an SMS that he had not paid the electricity bill for the previous month. It was said in the message that if he does not pay the bill, then the electricity supply to his house will be cut. Along with this, the private number of an 'electricity officer' was also given in it, on which he was asked to talk.

Have you also received any SMS regarding the payment of outstanding electricity bills? If yes, then it could also be a fraud. Let us know what to do to avoid getting caught in such frauds.

Let’s take a look at a few examples

1. Rahul did not remember whether he had paid the electricity bill for the previous month or not, so he called the given number. However, as soon as the person started speaking, Rahul immediately understood that it was a scam. Later Rahul took a deep breath and said "I was fooled for a while".

2. Similarly, Gurshin Gahlen, a journalist based in Nagpur said, “Scammers pose as employees of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited). Then they send messages to customers on WhatsApp asking for payment of their outstanding bills.” “When customers agree to pay the bill online, they ask them to send the money to a personal Google Pay account,” he said. There is a flood of messages on social media where people are registering such complaints.

3. One user said that he was called by one such scammer and he was asked to download the TeamViewer app on his phone. Let us tell you that even before the TeamViewer app, cases of fraud have come to the fore. This app gives control of your phone to other users. The user said that there is no electricity connection in his name in the house, so he immediately understood that it was a fraud call.

Social media flooded with such complaints

As soon as social media was flooded with such complaints, the electricity department, telecom companies and police in many states immediately started creating awareness about the ways to avoid such fraudsters. They also asked the users who lodged complaints on Twitter to go to cyber police stations and complain.

Responding to the complaints of users receiving fraud messages from a ‘regular mobile number’, telecom company Jio said, “This SMS seems to be a fraud/scam. Jio will never ask you to call any number to submit documents anytime. Please do not call such numbers as calling these numbers may harm the security of your account.”

The company further said, “Whenever Jio sends you a message through SMS, you will always see that instead of the sender ID there will be a word starting with ‘Jio’. Like JioNet, JioHRC, JioPBL, JioFBR. So, if there is no “Jio” in the sender ID, be careful before replying to such messages.”

Mumbai Police also responded to the complaint of a user saying, “It is advisable not to reply to such messages. They may be fraud. You are requested to report the matter to your nearest police station for action.”

To avoid this type of fraud, the user should keep these things in mind