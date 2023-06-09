Home

Viral

‘Clash of Titans’: Elephant, Rhino Fight In Viral Video, Watch Who Wins

‘Clash of Titans’: Elephant, Rhino Fight In Viral Video, Watch Who Wins

A video showcasing a fierce fight between a giant elephant and a rhinoceros has been circulating on the internet.

Elephant and rhino engaged in fierce fight. | Photo: Twitter video grabbed @@susantananda3

A video showcasing a fierce fight between a giant elephant and a rhinoceros has been circulating on the internet. The clip, whose location is unknown, exhibits the immense power of these two formidable creatures in the wild.

In the 46-second clip, a furious elephant can be seen face-to-face, staring down the massive rhinoceros. Both animals engage in a fierce fight, showcasing their strength. The tusker presents a formidable challenge for the rhino, while the muscularly built rhino appears determined. As the fight progresses, the elephant delivers a mighty blow to the horned rhino, causing it to topple to the ground. It then uses its tusks to attack the horned animal, forcing it to retreat. The video ends with the injured rhino running away from the tusker.

You may like to read

Watch The Rare Fight Here

The updated clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda with the caption, “Clash of the Titans.” Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 86,000 views and received more than 1,500 likes. The rare encounter between these two giant animals has generated a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Guess Rhino was drunk/stoned that night and thought he could take an elephant,” commented one user. “Brontosaurus Vs triceratop Version,” tweeted another.

“Brontosaurus Vs triceratop Version,” said the second Twitter user.

“Guess Rhino was drunk/stoned that night and thought he could take an elephant,” commented the third user.

“I hope the Rhino and elephant both are okay,” a user expressed concern for the rhino.

“If you ever questioned why are there different weight categories in wrestling/boxing, this is the reason. The Ele just put his weight on the Rhino till the Rhino threw in the towel,” commented a Twitter user.

“Wondering, did the rhino really think he had a chance? Usually, they’ll go out of their way to avoid elephants,” said another.

So, what are your thoughts about the rare fight?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.