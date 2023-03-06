Home

Elephant Becomes Toll Collector And Netizens Are Loving It | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Elephants are one of the worst affected victims of industrial expansion and loss of forest cover. News of elephants getting into human settlements in search of food and retaliatory actions by humans are common occurrences. Many extreme and strict measures have been taken to control and undo the damage. Amidst all this, we come across some story that fills our hearts with joy and rekindles hope that once again we will coexist in harmony.

The viral video we are sharing here with you shows one such instance where human beings not only respect the presence of these majestic animals but also give them their favourite food, sugarcane.

The video shows an elephant standing on the side of a road and as a truck carrying sugarcane passes by, he stops it by gesture and the truck driver applies the brakes. Then the elephant picks up a wad and allows the truck to leave. It happens a few times with different trucks.

The video is shared on Twitter by Dr. Ajayita @DoctorAjayita with the caption, “The Toll Tax collector….”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

It does look like the jumbo is collecting some kind of toll or tax from humans for their role in the destruction of its home. But then, a few bundles of sugarcane are nothing for the huge loss we have caused to these lovely, magnificent animals.

There was a time when our planet was full of forests and wildlife was thriving, maintaining a good balance with human beings and their settlements. There were numerous species of flora and fauna and the ecosystem was very healthy. With the start of industrialisation in the last 200 years, forests were cut down drastically to make way for new and more and more industries and earn profit. As a result, wildlife was adversely affected as animals started to lose their natural habitat resulting in human-animal conflict. Many animals went extinct while many are declared endangered.

