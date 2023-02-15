Home

Viral Video: There are so many stories that we have heard and seen about animal rescues where human beings make great efforts to help, rescue, and save these wonderful and precious beings who adorn this lovely planet of ours. The rescuers have to work with extreme precautions and patience because a small awkward move can put the lives of the animals as well as the rescue team at great risk. That is why sometimes the teams have to take an alternate approach.

The video that we are sharing with you shows one such rescue operation of an elephant who has fallen down a pit. The animal tries to lift itself up and get out of the pit but cannot do so as the hole is slippery due to the rain. Then it is decided that the elephant is pushed up by the JCB machine and the result is a successful rescue.

The video is shared on Twitter by @SudhaRamenIFS with the caption, “When it comes to forest and wildlife, things are not predictable, and the rule book will be of less help in those cases. Previous work experience and some presence of mind might work well. This is one such case, happened in Coorg sometime back.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

When it comes to forest and wildlife, things are not predictable, and the rule book will be of less help in those cases. Previous work experience and some presence of mind might work well.

This is one such case, happened in Coorg sometime back. pic.twitter.com/AfK9tocTZR — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 13, 2023

Now, this is what can be best termed as “out of the box” thinking!

