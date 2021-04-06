Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video that has sparked interests of social media users is a fierce fight between two mighty creatures. Well, have you ever seen rhino take on an elephant or vice versa? A video which is going viral, shows the intense moment a rhino and elephant come face to face with each other. Also Read - Buffalo Video: Elephant And His 'Bhens Friend' Are The New Jai-Veeru | Watch Viral Video

The fight broke when an arrogant rhino tries to scare off the elephant when it comes to drink water from the river. However, the elephant turns on the rhino and fights back, showing him, who’s the real boss. The elephant not only slams the rhino down repeatedly, but also manages to scare it far away. Well, the rhino will now surely know never to challenge an elephant again!

Watch the video here:

It’s not clear from the where the video has originated, the video is being widely shared on social media.

Notably, elephants generally have a calm temperament and avoid disturbances. They retaliate or get into fights only when they are provoked or disturbed. In the wild, elephants usually avoid confrontation with rhinoceros, because despite their smaller size, rhinos are also quite aggressive in a fight and is known for its thick hide and horn.