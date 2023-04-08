Home

Viral

Elephant ‘Steals’ Fresh Watermelon From Man And Swallows It: Watch

Elephant ‘Steals’ Fresh Watermelon From Man And Swallows It: Watch

Fruits like watermelon are the first choice for many as they are naturally sweet and refreshing.

The gentle giants!

Elephant Video: We love to munch on fresh fruits on a hot day as they provide us with relief from the heat and also are a rich source of nutrients. Fruits like watermelon are the first choice for many as they are naturally sweet and refreshing.

This video shows a man enjoying a big watermelon and a big elephant walks up to him, lifts up the fruit by its trunk, puts it into his mouth, and starts eating it. The man is looking helplessly because there is nothing he can do.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Videos that will surprise you @moistonig with the caption, “Elephant steals watermelon from human 🍉”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Elephant steals watermelon from human 🍉 pic.twitter.com/CuZYPxftsy — Videos that will surprise you (@moistonig) April 7, 2023

That was one of the most adorable and beautiful “thieves” that one can come across. Elephants are very well-known for their intelligence and love for fruits.

Sometime back we shared the video of an elephant standing on the side of a road and as a truck carrying sugarcane passes by, he stops it by gesture and the truck driver applies the brakes. Then the elephant picks up a wad and allows the truck to leave. It happens a few times with different trucks.

On the flip side, elephants are one of the worst affected victims of industrial expansion and loss of forest cover. News of elephants getting into human settlements in search of food and retaliatory actions by humans are common occurrences. Many extreme and strict measures have been taken to control and undo the damage. Amidst all this, we come across some story like this one that fills our hearts with joy and rekindles hope that once again we will coexist in harmony.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.