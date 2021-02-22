In a case of animal cruelty that has raised concerns among wildlife activists, two mahouts were seen purportedly ill-treating an elephant in a camp at Thekkampatti. According to the Hindu, mahout Vinil Kumar and his assistant Sivaprasad kept hitting the legs of the 19-year-old female elephant Jayamalyatha of Andal Temple, Srivilliputhur, with sticks for about 20 seconds while it is heard trumpeting in pain. Also Read - A Family in Karachi Keeps Two Giraffes As Pets In Their House, Twitter Calls it 'Animal Cruelty' | Watch

The video which was taken by a visitor to the elephants rejuvenation camp has drawn condemnation from the public and wildlife activists.

The elephant, said to be from Srivilliputhur temple, was tied to a tree and being hit, the video reveals. Here’s the video:

Video surfaces of two mahouts attacking an #elephant at the #Thekkampatti rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants in #Coimbatore. HR&CE Department to conduct an inquiry into the incident. @THChennai @OfficeofminSSR pic.twitter.com/sajTFOEmR6 — R. Akileish (@Akileish) February 21, 2021