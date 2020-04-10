California: Popular comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres had to face wrath of social media users this week after she joked that self-isolating in her mansion here ‘is like being in jail’. This week, she returned with her show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”and said that being home all the time during the coronavirus pandemic was just like being locked inside a prison. Also Read - Ellen DeGeneres-Ankita Konwar Share Jaw-Dropping Transformation From Linkedin to Tinder

“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people – this is like being in jail, is what it is,” she said during her show. Also Read - Ellen DeGeneres Comes up With 'Vintage' Photo of Priyanka Chopra as She Appears on Her Show

“It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think that a lot of people out there need words of encouragement, and that’s what I want to do,” she added.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that while saying all this, she was seated in a beautiful, spacious living room with windows and a yard and her distasteful joke was heavily criticised:

“I feel like I’m in jail,” says Ellen in this house pic.twitter.com/GbDe9rbXTk — Adri Says Revolt🌹🌹 (@hello_adrii) April 8, 2020

”Sitting inside her fifteen million dollar mansion complaining and comparing it to a prison, very tone-deaf Ellen,” one viewer commented on YouTube.

“Except that people in jail can’t practice social distancing, don’t have enough water or toilet paper and are going to die at exceptional rates from Covid-19. Except for that, Ellen, your quarantine experience is just like being in jail,” another person tweeted.

Here are other comments:

No @TheEllenShow, being quarantined in your mansion w/ an abundance of food, medication and privilege is NOT like being in jail. Incarcerated people are contracting #COVID19 & some are dying because of lack of access to healthcare, supplies & basic empathy from staff. https://t.co/L1XtJ7dFkZ — untilfreedom (@untilfreedom) April 7, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres compares her self-isolation to prison time. I quote: “Being in quarantine is like being in jail” Her quarantine: pic.twitter.com/EIKNZZGBh1 — Simone. (@kaIiopi) April 8, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres called her 30 plus million dollar home a jail. Really. You're an overpaid. overrated spoiled 61 year old brat. Get some humility you jerkoff. — Al Hamel (@ahamel4811) April 10, 2020

Sitting in a multimillion-dollar home, Ellen DeGeneres joked that self-quarantine was "like being in jail." Viewers were not amused: https://t.co/O0oEDxb8bR pic.twitter.com/hiTriLzP9V — Metro Weekly (@metroweekly) April 10, 2020

Disappointed in @TheEllenShow for joking about being in a jail while she sits in her multimillion $ mansion with access to anything she wants. Many of us are struggling to get essentials and are exposed on the front-lines, but please continue exercising your privilege. 🙄 smh — Summer Edwards (@SRE2019) April 8, 2020

Later, after the backlash, video posted to the show’s official Twitter account containing the joke was removed, and a YouTube video of DeGeneres’ monologue was edited to remove the joke.

According to Architectural Digest, DeGeneres bought her five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home in Montecito, California, for $27 million last year.