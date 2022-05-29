Viral News: Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has advised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, and work more if he wants to get to the orbit. On being asked by a Twitter user, if Bezos is a good person, the tech billionaire said on Saturday that he is “fine”.Also Read - Tesla in India: Elon Musk Says No Manufacturing Plant Where Sale, Service Not Allowed. Full Details Here

“He is fine, I guess. Does seem like he is spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days” Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site. “If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable,” he added. Also Read - Is Having Fewer Kids Good For Environment? Here's What Elon Musk, Father of 7, Thinks

He’s fine, I guess. Does seem like he’s spending a lot of time in the hot tub these days. If he wants to get to orbit, less partying and more work would be advisable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, Bezos’ space venture Blue Origin had delayed its fifth tourist flight to space, originally intended to fly on May 20.

The company in a statement said its NS-21 faced some vehicle issues. It has not announced the new target launch date.

Recently, a report said that Musk’s net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows.

Similar to Musk, Bezos’ net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.

Musk is continuing to grow his status as the world’s richest man as his net worth is skyrocketing over the rest of the top earners in 2022.

