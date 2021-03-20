Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s baby boy is just too cute to handle. His girlfriend Grimes just posted a video of their 10-month-old son X Æ A-XII on Instagram, where he can be seen playing with a portable keyword. In a post on her Instagram, Grimes shares pictures of herself on her birthday. In the post, she also shared a short clip of her son and it is just adorable. Also Read - Pre-Booking For Elon Musk's High-Speed Starlink Satellite Internet Begins in India

In the caption of her IG post, the musician said: “It’s my Bday!!! Also lil X made a loop on my keyboard? Prob an accident but tbh he played a super fire set just now…” Also Read - Elon Musk Loses $15 Billion, World's Richest Title With One Tweet | Here's What Happened

Elon and Grimes’s son X was dressed in a white sweatshirt and dark green dungarees while he played the keyboard on his mother’s birthday with his tiny fingers. Also Read - Elon Musk Reclaims Position as World's Richest Man For Second Time in 2021

Watch the video here: (Click on the right arrow on post for video)

After playing his set, baby X burst out into cutest little laugh. The post has received more than 3 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Elon Musk welcomed and Grimes welcomed their first child X Æ A-XII in May 2020. Previously, the billionaire shared cute pictures of him and his son on social media.