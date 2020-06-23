Good news for fans of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as they finally get a closer look at his baby, X AE A-XII, courtesy the engineer’s mother Maye Musk. Making our hearts brim with uncontained love, the video features Elon Musk’s adorable camaraderie with his baby boy. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Throwback Video Saying ‘He Fears Death The Most’ Goes Viral- Watch

Taking to her Twitter handle, X's grandmother who is also a famous Canadian model and author, shared the hands down wholesome video where Elon can be seen asking, "Hello baby X, this is your Dad speaking. Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?" Surprisingly, the little munchkin can be seen listening attentively and even responding with his cute squeaks as he grasped his dad's index finger with his hand.

Maye captioned the video, ".@elonmusk and X (sic)" and punctuated it with care emojis.

Weeks after Elon Musk and his wife Grimes’ baby boy’s eccentric name created quite a buzz on social media and ran into legal trouble, the couple officially named their baby ‘X AE A-XII Musk’. A copy of the baby boy’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ lists X as the first name of their son, whilst Æ A-XII is his middle name and Musk is his surname.

On May 4, the couple welcomed their first baby. Musk, who already has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, said that it was girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes who had come up with the name for their son.