New Delhi: Eccentric tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one fight. Taking to Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said Ukraine will be ‘stakes’ of the ‘single combat’ challenge, seemingly indicating that the winner of the duel would get to decide the future of Russia-Ukraine war.Also Read - Kerala Government Will Take Steps To Ensure Students Returning From Ukraine Can Complete Courses: CM Vijayan

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat…Stakes are Ukraine,” Musk tweeted, using the Russian alphabets to spell Putin’s and Ukraine’s name. Also Read - US Official: Russia Seeking Military Aid From China

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Also Read - Russia Bans Instagram, Blocks Access For 80 Million Users

As the Russian President himself does not maintain any personal verified account, the SpaceX CEO, in another tweet, tagged Twitter handle of Kremlin asking if Putin accepts the challenge. “@KremlinRussia_E. Do you agree to this fight?” asked Musk tweeted in Russian.

Since being posted, the tweet has gone viral over 188 thousand likes and 30 thousand retweets.

One of the richest man in the world, Musk had earlier provided Ukraine with internet connectivity through the company’s Starlink satellites after Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks on Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for the civilian population.

The United Nations (UN) has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher. Millions more have fled their homes, with more than 2.8 million crossing into Poland and other neighboring countries in what the UN has called Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II.