In a bizarre claim, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the Great Pyramids of Egypt were "obviously" built by aliens! Ever since he made the outlandish claim, critics and people on social media have criticised him and suggested he ought not to be making such claims or conspiracy theories.

"Aliens built the pyramids obv," Musk tweeted on Friday. In another tweet, he also tried to substantiate his claim by quoting Wikipedia.

The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years. https://t.co/6DU46eMbni — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

He also shared a BBC article, which he said “provides a sensible summary for how it was done.”

This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done https://t.co/le3r20BWID — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2020

After his claim went viral, it caught the attention of Rania A. Al Mashat, Egypt’s minister of international cooperation, who invited Musk to visit the pyramids so that he could study them better.

The minister claimed that the tombs of pyramid builders discovered in the 1990s prove that the structures were put in place by ancient Egyptians.

“I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. “Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.” she tweeted.

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you 🚀. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

Later, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also slammed his claim and called Musk’s theory a “complete hallucination”.

As per Egypt Today, Hawass also advised Musk to read more about the Pharaohs and the Pyramids to help him realize that the pyramids have nothing to do with space and that it was built by Egyptians more than 4000 years ago.

”I found the tombs of the pyramids’ builders, that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves. The pyramids were a national project of the whole nation. Ramsees II was an Egyptian from Sharqia,” Hawass said in a video on his Facebook page.