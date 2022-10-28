Trending News: After billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, he fired several top executives of the social media giant including two Indians, and desi users who were elated at the news of Parag Agrawal’s appointment earlier as Twitter are now roasting him with memes. The news sparked a massive meme fest on Twitter with Indian users flooding the platform with savage Bollywood movie dialogues, jokes about Parag Agrawal going back to ‘Aggarwal Sweets’, and career advice of opting for a government job instead.Also Read - Richie Rich: Parag Agrawal Will Receive This MASSIVE Amount From Twitter After His Termination. Deets Inside

Musk completed his USD 44 billion (one billion=100 crore) takeover of Twitter and tweeted, “The bird is freed”, after closing the deal. The Space X founder and Tesla CEO fired the social media company’s four top executives – CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett, according to the New York Times. Also Read - ‘THE Bird Is Freed’: What Led To Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal Sacking

Musk, 51, singled out Gadde, 48, criticising her for her role in content moderation decisions at the company, the report said. At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office, the report said. Also Read - Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives Including CEO Parag Agrawal

HERE’S HOW DESI NETIZENS REACTED AFTER ELON MUSK SACKED CEO PARAG AGRAWAL AFTER TWITTER TAKEOVER:

Doesn’t matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

Is anyone getting emotional after #ParagAgrawal fired from Twitter by Elon Musk ?? 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/JzXaYYV6pi — Gaurav Singh (@imGS_17_18_23) October 28, 2022

You doesn’t metter what you do

You are a govt job you are a legend 🤣#ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/iR0isu5yCF — Samir_Deshwali (@AlamaIkabala) October 28, 2022

#ParagAgrawal fired along with CFO Ned Segal !!

People to Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/cKl4B8Qzo3 — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) October 28, 2022

#ELONMUSK after firing the CEO and CFO to Twitter employees :#ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/j0DkGClLJN — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) October 28, 2022

Typical Indians happy for #ParagAgrawal fired news .. Same typical Indians once felt happy

For #ParagAgrawal appointment pic.twitter.com/k3HX3OlObf — தமிழியன்_கவுண்டர்(vellalan) (@kvg_guns) October 28, 2022

News: #ELONMUSK fired CEO #ParagAgrawal and CFO Vijaya Gadde from Twitter Meanwhile Indian Twitter employees: pic.twitter.com/Ns91OEvKxr — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) October 28, 2022

Parag Agrawal, who was appointed Twitter’s chief executive last year, had clashed with Musk publicly and privately in recent months about the takeover, the NYT report said.

As the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump was permanently suspended in January last year, Hyderabad-born Gadde was at the forefront of this dramatic decision undertaken within days of the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

Musk had promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service’s content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees. In April, Twitter accepted Musk’s proposal to buy the social media service and take it private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

When Musk said he was terminating the deal, Twitter sued the billionaire, alleging he refused to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.