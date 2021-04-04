Elon Musk Viral Photo: A photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going crazy viral on social media where is lying against a Tesla car as if he’s passed out and holding a sign that says ‘Bankwupt’. The viral picture has even been termed the “photo of the decade”. Also Read - Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Claiming Tesla Could be Biggest Firm in 'A Few Months'

A Twitter handle called ‘Tesla Owners of the Silicon Valley’ tweeted the picture on April 2. Along with the photo, the handle wrote: “The most iconic photo of the decade is @elonmusk being passed out on production heLL of the model 3 and bankwupt. @tesla” Also Read - Elon Musk And Grimes's Son X Æ A-XII Plays Keyboard On Mommy's Birthday | Watch Adorable Video

While the image is an edited version of the same viral photo that surfaced in 2018, Elon Musk replied to this tweet with laughing emojis and made it viral again. Also Read - Elon Musk Loses $15 Billion, World's Richest Title With One Tweet | Here's What Happened

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021

The photo was actually part of an April Fool’s Prank that Elon Musk played on Twitter followers in 2018.

In a series of tweets three years ago, Elon Musk had said that Tesla had gone bankrupt and that its CEO was found “passed out against a Tesla Model 3… tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks”.

“Tesla Goes Bankrupt. Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it,” he tweeted on April 2, 2018.

In the second tweet, the SpaceX founder said: “There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one).”