Elon Musk Grok AI Controversy: World's richest man issues major statement after Indian government cracks down on AI content, people misusing AI will face...

Elon Musk Grok AI Controversy: Worlds richest man issues major statement after Indian government cracks down on AI content, people misusing AI will face...

Elon Musk has warned of legal consequences of sharing inappropriate images on AI chatbot Grok, used on social media platform X.

Elon Musk X Grok update: In a significant call for action after India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked social media platform X to submit a detailed report on the issue within 72 hours, Elon Musk has shifted his position on the misuse of Grok AI. Musk. For those unversed, the issue of misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been in news as multiple incidences of AI chatbot Grok being used to create obscene image have been reported in the last week. In the recent development, Indian government took a firm stand against the creation of objectionable images using artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk warns of legal consequences

World’s richest man, Elon Musk, who initially reacted light-heartedly to such content, is now warning of legal consequences of sharing such inappropriate images.

“Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” Musk said on X in response to a post on “inappropriate images”.

“Some people are saying Grok is creating inappropriate images. But that’s like blaming a pen for writing something bad. A pen doesn’t decide what gets written. The person holding it does. Grok works the same way. What you get depends a lot on what you put in. Think about it!.”

Elon Musk talks about responsibility for generating inappropriate images

Apart from these statements, Musk also countered claims that Grok itself was responsible for generating inappropriate images, comparing it to blaming a pen for offensive writing. According to Musk, Grok merely follows user instructions and does not independently decide what content to create.

For several days, pornographic images of women were reportedly being created and circulated on Elon Musk-owned platform X using AI tools. The issue escalated when a user generated and posted an AI-created image of Musk himself wearing a bikini.

Fear of legal action

The government also directed X to immediately remove all objectionable material, warning that failure to comply could invite legal action.

