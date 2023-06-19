Home

Elon Musk’s Meme On Twitter Users Who Don’t Post Is Super Relatable

Addressing the weird habits of Twitter users, Elon Musk recently shared a hilarious meme on the social media platform.

In today’s fast-paced world, everyone wants to stay updated about the latest developments, information and trends. For a better understanding of what is happening around us, there is no better platform than Twitter, right? But, many of us choose to stay on the platform without posting stuff on it. Are you also one of those users who have a Twitter account, but never post anything on it? If the answer is yes, then Twitter boss Elon Musk has a hilarious meme just for you. As always, the Tesla chief managed to grab attention on Twitter with his message. Elon Musk’s witty post may just be the thing you need to see today.

What Elon Musk Shared

Addressing the weird habits of Twitter users, Elon Musk recently shared a hilarious meme on the microblogging platform. The post is super relatable and might tickle your funny bone. The meme shared by Musk shows a man lying on an elevated platform. He is smoking while looking at a few other people involved in some activity. The photo has text written on it that reads, “People who have Twitter but never post anything.” “Oh hi lol,” Musk wrote as he shared the meme.

Oh hi lol pic.twitter.com/pLxkLDu0Qs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023

Within a few hours being shared on Twitter, the post has gone viral. It has been viewed over 58 million times and got 1.2 million likes. People found the meme extremely relatable. A user commented, “What can I say… Watching the world turning into a chaotic place is definitely cooler than participating in it.”

What can I say.. Watching the world turning into a chaotic place if definitely cooler than participating in it 😀 — NFT Money & Metaverse (@NFT_Money_Meta) June 18, 2023

Another claimed, “That would not be me. I am a serial tweeter.”

That would not be me. I am a serial tweeter:) — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 18, 2023

“The view count says it all,” a comment read.

The views count says it all 🤣 pic.twitter.com/B2vLYA9qgH — Tonya de Vitti (@TonyadeVitti) June 18, 2023

Elon Musk On Why He Bought Twitter

While speaking at a conference in Paris on Friday, Musk also explained that he chose to buy Twitter because he wanted to improve the “corrosive effect” that the app had on civil society. I was concerned Twitter was having a negative affect on civilization and corrosive affect on civil society, and anything that undermines civilization, I think, isn’t good. I felt Twitter kept moving in a negative direction and my hope and aspiration was for it to be a positive force for civilization,” the billionaire stated, as quoted by Unilad.

