New Delhi: Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world. All it took was one tweet and Tesla's shares fell 8.6 per cent on Monday taking away more than $15.2 billion from his net worth. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been tweeting over the weekend on cryptocurrencies with greater frequency and said that the prices of Bitcoin now "do seem high".

With Musk's fall, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos climbed back on the top of the rich list with a net worth of $186 billion against Musk's $183 billion fortune.

Here's the tweet:

That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021

Notably, this has been Tesla’s biggest decline since September. Musk’s post on his favored medium Twitter, came just two weeks after his company announced it added $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

The cryptocurrency, which has surged more than 400% over the past year and reached an all-time high on $57,492 in the past 24 hours, tumbled for two days in a row on Tuesday. At one point, it even slipped below $50,000.

Last week, Jeff Bezos had briefly reclaimed the title of being the world’s richest person after a slight erosion in Elon Musk’ wealth. Bezos had held the title for over three years, until Musk took over him in January this year.