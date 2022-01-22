Tech billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a viral post by comparing his son X Æ A-XII to a monkey. Elon Musk loved a video of a baby ape playing which was shared by Twitter user @Rainmaker1973. The video is from 2020 and was initially shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu.Also Read - After Telangana, THESE States Invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Set Shop in India. Full Details Here

“This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us (sic),” the user tweeted. Also Read - 'Still Working Through Lot of Challenges with the Govt', Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk About Launch in India

The Space founder and Tesla CEO shared the video on his Twitter and wrote, “Baby X is just like this haha.” Also Read - Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Has THIS Advise For Young People To Succeed In Life

Baby X is just like this haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

Netizens found the video and Elon Musk’s reply hilarious. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Baby X. I love it — Nathan (@NathanBishop0) January 21, 2022

Its true, human toddlers aren’t that much different than gorilla toddlers when it comes to play. And the mom’s concern is the same, “You’re coming with me before you crack your head on a rock.” — D L Morgan (@DLMorgan111) January 21, 2022

Baby X is so precious! — ElenaRGV (@RgvElena) January 21, 2022

Baby X is like this except probably a super genius too. — AngellaKing (@PicklePunchD) January 21, 2022

Elon Musk welcomed his first child with Grimes on May 5 last year. Elon recently announced he and Grimes are “semi-separated”. Despite the break-up, they remain friends and continue to co-parent their one-year-old son.