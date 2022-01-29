Tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly offered USD 5,000 to a 19-year-old for taking down the Twitter account that tracked the location of his private jet. The Tesla CEO reached out to the Twitter user @ElonJet, Jack Sweeney, via DMs as the account was a “security risk” because he did not “love the idea of being shot by a nutcase”.Also Read - Biden a Damp Sock Puppet, Treating Americans Like Fools: Elon Musk

The college student was keeping tabs on Elon Musk's private life and of many other high-profile figures.

Elon Musk offered Jack $5,000 (Rs. 3.75 lakh approx) to stop tweeting about his jets. However, Jack turned down Elon Musk's offer and instead demanded $50,000 (Rs. 37.55 lakh), saying that the amount would cover his college fees and also help him buy a Tesla car.

According to the news website Protocol, @ElonJet is one of 15 flight-tracking accounts Jack has created. The account is run by bots which he has programmed to track planes every time they take off and land. He not only tracked the private jets of Elon Musk but also of high-profile people, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. However, the account ‘Elonjet’, which especially tracks Elon Musk’s planes, has the highest followers. The account has more than 83000 followers.

According to reports, the SpaceX founder agreed to pay him the amount he had asked but so far hasn’t paid anything to Jack. The college student, however, said he has no issues with being ghosted by Elon Musk.

Jack added that he has benefitted a lot from @ElonJet and the other accounts. He has got huge followers on social media, learned how to code, and even bagged a part-time job at UberJets as an application developer. He said he is just happy that he has got to converse with the man he has ardently fanboyed over for so many years.