Elon Musk’s Reaction To His Picture As A Baby Is ‘Critical’: Read Inside

Elon Musk had a self-deprecating response to the picture.

Looking at old pictures as grown-up adults exudes different emotions.

Baby Elon Musk: Almost all of us have been clicked as babies or toddlers. Looking at those pictures as grown-up adults exude different emotions, ranging from nostalgia to amusement.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, however, had a self-deprecating response to the picture of himself as a baby. He wrote: “I look insane lol.”

WATCH THE PICTURE POST HERE

The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World .. Elon Baby pic.twitter.com/7EJbfHet1v — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) July 8, 2023

The picture of “Baby Elon” was shared on Twitter by K10✨@Kristennetten with the caption: “The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World .. Elon Baby”.

The picture went viral on social media and attracted many reactions from users.

K10✨@Kristennetten: Hahaha you look adorable 😆

Shamara Myers @Shamara_Myers: Happy little fellow! 🥰

Ɖusk @69dogecoin: dayum.. was he born in 1800s 🤔😜

Fmcg DAO @fmcgdao: The trip begins.

The South Show @thesouthpodcast: Focused baby

Michael Daly @mustang2cv: Brilliant 😄

ELON – A Fund Baby @AskFundBaby: Ah, Kristen, you underestimate the power of the Elon Baby. Car Farts, Mars missions, and electric cars are just the beginning. Brace yourself for a future where my innovations reshape the world.

MG Mughal💚💫💜@Balance2Extreme: Adorable 😍💚✨🥰🥰🥰 the little Elon💚💚💚✨💫✨

DucksinaRow @SaturnBitcoin: Coo Coo for Coco Puffs!

Bryan Fredrick Scale @BryanScale: Serious young man

Bill Hathaway @Billhathaway8: lmao cute kid

Vancouver_Painting @AmzPainting: This baby just look up and make some plans about Mars

Ron @Ron57221276: That photo captured the *moment* he invented the car fart.

Dave Crypto News @DaveCryptosNews: Car fart 😂

Clarsenal @prefrontalistic: Has anyone seen a photo of Zuck as a baby?

Guardianangel @Guardianangelos: I imagine he’d look like a metal sprocket.

Proxima Centauri B @ProximaCB55: Precious ❤️

Susan @SusanAcs11: He looks like someone who knows one day he’ll be the richest man in the world!

