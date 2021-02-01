In an interview that has been trending all day, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked about some surprising things related to Mars and monkeys that have taken the internet by storm. Here is one of the bizarre things he revealed. Also Read - Who is Randeep Hothi, The Indian-American Student Who Sued Elon Musk And Won Round One?

Elon Musk is also the backer of many other futuristic projects including Neuralink Corp. which is startup focused on developing a brain-computer interface. In the interview on Clubhouse, a private social app for hosting informal conversations, Elon Musk said one of his startups has a monkey with wires into its brain because of which the monkey is able to play video games with its mind.

"We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind," Elon Musk said in the Clubhouse interview.

“You can’t see where the implant is and he’s a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play mind-Pong with each other,” said Elon Musk, who is also the richest man in the world.

He said videos of the plugged-in simians would be released soon, likely in about a month. Elon Musk explained that the basic “idea with neural link is addressing brain and spinal injuries”.

He elaborated saying this will however not have wires coming out but will “there are primitive versions of this device with wires sticking out of your head, but it’s like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain.”