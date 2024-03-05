  • Home
Elon Musk 'Rubs Salt' Into Meta's Wounds As Facebook And Instagram Go Kaput

Elon Musk has made the most of the sudden glitch.

Published: March 5, 2024 9:57 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has made the most of the sudden glitch of Meta-owned Facebook And Instagram on Tuesday.

Here’s what Musk posted on X: “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”

