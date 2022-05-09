New Delhi: In yet another cryptic tweet on early Monday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparked Twitter abuzz after he wrote about his death under “mysterious circumstances”. The tweet however made Musk’s mother Maye Musk unhappy who replied by saying, “That’s not funny”.Also Read - 'I Assure You...': Adar Poonawalla's Tweet Asking Elon Musk to Make Tesla Cars in India Goes Viral

Just a week after he announced his decision to buy micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 Billion, Elon Musk wrote, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

His mother replied: "That's not funny".

Elon then said: “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

The tweet sparked buzz over social media among his over 91 million followers.

“No, you will not die. The world needs you to reform,” posted one user.

Another tweeted: “We must protect you at all costs. Humanity is counting on you.”

This is not the first time Elon, set to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, posted a cryptic tweet about his death. In March this year, he tweeted that death would come as a relief to him.

In an interview with Mathias Dopfner, the CEO of German publishing company Axel Springer, Elon Musk said that he would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. “I think for political leadership, you want to be ideally within 10 or at least, 20 years of the average age of the population. And for me, I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief.”

Elon Musk, however, said that he would like to live long enough to see the vision of SpaceX come true. “My biggest hope is that humanity creates a self-sustaining city on Mars,” he added.

Answering the question of if he is happy at the moment, Elon Musk said: “I think there are degrees of love. But certainly, for one to be fully happy, I think you have to be happy at work and happy in love. So, I suppose I’m medium happy. He had said that we should not try to have people live for a really long time.