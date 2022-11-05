Elon Musk Tweets In Hindi After Twitter Lay-offs? Read Here To Know More

An account on Twitter named himself 'Elon Musk' and tweeted in Hindi. Netizens thought it is the new Twitter owner who is tweeting in Hindi.

A Twitter account got suspended after it posed as Elon Musk and tweeted in Hindi.

Elon Musk Twitter Take-Over: It was a bittersweet moment for Netizens to see Elon Musk tweeting in Hindi. At first, the carefully constructed beautiful jokes jibing at recent Twitter lay-offs seemed something like Elon Musk would never say, and yet the co-incidence was befooling everybody’s eyes.

It turns out, some tweets in Hindi from the account @iawoolford posing as Elon Musk went viral. After all, it was revealed that it was an Australian professor teaching Hindi, Ian Woolford, who had decided to show resentment towards lay-offs in a unique manner. So, it wasn’t Elon Musk. However, Twitter has now suspended professor Woolford’s account.

Nevertheless, Professor Woolford’s witty jibe at social media giant’s decision to lay-off 50 per cent of its staff has left the internet world chucking. Check it out for yourself:

Not only did Woolford quote a dialogue from the evergreen Bollywood movie, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge’, he also tweeted the signature lines of a famous Bhojpuri song, “Kamariya Kare Lapalap, Lollypop Lagelu”

Quite light-heartedly, he made fun the policy of Twitter for firing half the number of its employees.

On Saturday, Musk took to Twitter and reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee. “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8,” he tweeted.

After Musk became the new CEO of Twitter, reports circulated on social media that stated the microblogging site would charge USD 20 per month for blue verification badge. On Tuesday, Musk confirmed the reports and announced that the company will charge USD 8 a month for Twitter’s subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches. Musk has also been receiving a lot of hate on Twitter for laying off employees. Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 pc more than legally required,” Musk tweeted.