Elon Musk Weighs In On Birds Aren’t Real Conspiracy Theory With This Response

Elon Musk shared a tweet on the micro-blogging site which read, “This conspiracy theory that birds are actually government spy drones is … totally false."

Elon Musk has always been in the news for his hot takes on a variety of issues. This time, the Tesla boss has weighed in on a conspiracy theory. Over the past few months, a conspiracy theory claiming that birds aren’t real, and the animals are actually government drones used to spy on the general public, is gaining traction on social media. The theory admits that birds were real animals, but claims that U.S. officials “forcibly made the entire species extinct in the 20th century” and “all of these real birds were replaced with surveillance drones.” Twitter owner Elon Musk has now expressed his opinion on the issue.

Musk shared a tweet on the micro-blogging site which read, “This conspiracy theory that birds are actually government spy drones is … totally false.” With the tweet, Musk added a picture of a bird with a text written on it that read, “Birds are your friend and harmless…There is no need to be alarmed or to watch your words when in range of a cute nice fluffy bird.”

This conspiracy theory that birds are actually government spy drones is … totally false pic.twitter.com/zXs0cf0mS1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2023

All about the Birds Aren’t Real movement

The conspiracy theory began with a man named Peter McIndoe. During an interview with The New York Time last year, McIndoe said that the movement began at a women’s march in Memphis, Tennessee, in January 2017 when he put up a banner with the words “Birds Aren’t Real”. He also admitted that the movement “Birds Aren’t Real” started as a joke after he saw a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters counter-protesting at the rally.

A clip of McIndoe’s bird-drone rant soon went viral. “Birds Aren’t Real” graffiti and billboards started popping up across cities.

McIndoe said about the movement, “It’s taking this concept of misinformation and almost building a little safe space to come together within it and laugh at it, rather than be scared by it. And accept the lunacy of it all and be a bird truther for a moment in time when everything’s so crazy.”

While the movement has held rallies across the country, it is quintessentially an online joke. Interestingly, the official TikTok account of the movement has more than 850,000 followers. The Birds Aren’t Real hashtag has more than 350 million views. Its Instagram page has nearly 400,000 followers and its official Twitter account has nearly 100,000 followers.

