Viral News: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday announced the arrival of a new Shiba Inu pup to his family, taking the internet by storm. Taking to Twitter, Musk tweeted an image which shows the adorable dog named 'Floki' having a peaceful nap on a rug. Along with the photo, the billionaire wrote in the caption "Floki has arrived" and in no time, the tweet went viral.

Incidentally, the dog is the same breed as that used for the popular internet meme “Doge” (also Musk’s favourite bitcoin currency Dogecoin) and his arrival has once created ripples in the cryptocurrency market. Notably, Created in 2013, Dogecoin came into existence as a joke centred around a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog.

See the tweet here:

After his tweet, Shiba Floki surged to a record 958.09%, according to CoinMarket. Several other cryptocurrencies with names similar to that of the dog recorded a spike in prices. Another crypto Floki Inu’s price also shot up by 59.08 percent in the last 24 hours, while Floki Shiba has risen 23.46 percent, Zee Business reported. Dogecoin also gained by 0.36 percent.

Floki coin has surged to all-time highs and is now up over 250% after Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his new dog with the caption "Floki has arrived" pic.twitter.com/HUovApZiWt — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the official account of ‘Dogecoin’, also retweeted Musk’s post along with a caption that read, “Mr musk sir I just want to let you know that your doge is shaped somewhat like a small bean. Thank you. That is all.”

mr musk sir i just want to let u know that ur doge is shaped somewhat like a smol bean thank u that is all https://t.co/wWYfZnPUiC — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) September 13, 2021

Others on the internet welcomed Floki while many made hilarious memes:

Actually, take a pic holding him like this! The world *needs* it haha pic.twitter.com/KhhPFlrHnd — Viv ✶ (@flcnhvy) September 12, 2021

CHECK MY NEWEST VIDEO: "BEHOLD! THE ERA OF FLOKI MUSK IS UPON US." https://t.co/R1EN9fLMsM pic.twitter.com/a6ONzzWBuD — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) September 14, 2021

Dogecoin to the mooooon Enjoy the new puppy @elonmusk 🐕 pic.twitter.com/CeXBiFwkQn — greg (@greg16676935420) September 12, 2021

When asked by a Twitter user if Musk can post pictures of Floki with his other pet dog, Marvin, the Tesla CEO said that they are not friends yet.