Trending News: Amid a lawsuit with Twitter for pulling out of the $44 billion deal, Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk was recently spotted vacationing with his friends on a luxury yacht in Mykonos island in Greece. Photos from his vacation have gone viral on social media that include the billionaire’s shirtless shots while he’s having a drink on the yacht after diving into the sea.Also Read - Elon Musk's Father Confesses Having Secret Second Child With Stepdaughter, Says We Are On Earth To Reproduce

Elon Musk’s shirtless pics have sparked a memefest on Twitter as the richest man in the world looked like one of the fairest in the world. In the shots of Elon Musk in black swimming trunks and another one where he’s in a towel, Twitterati are saying that they refuse to believe that he was hiding a floppy pale body under those clothes. Netizens also pointed out that while Elon looked unfit in general, he has also gained weight on his face, which almost equally as pale as his body. Also Read - Twitter Takes Elon Musk To Court Forcing Him To Complete His $44 Billion Take Over Deal

Why are netizens body shaming and trolling Elon Musk? He once tweeted a body shaming jab at Bill Gates with a photo of the 66-year-old billionaire side-by-side with the emoji of a guy with a big belly. Twitter users said it is hypocritical of Elon Musk, who seemed much fitter at the time, for making fun of Bill Gates for a little belly fat. They said Elon Musk has an access to personal trainers, nutritionists, and so many other resources to stay in shape and yet he shows up at a popular vacationing spot looking like this.

After the shirtless pics went viral, Elon Musk replied to one of the tweets saying, “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)”.

Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often free the nip!!

(already back in the factory btw) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2022

Here’s how Twitter users trolled Elon Musk for his shirtless photos from his Greece holiday:

there is no way he looks like this — jung yo biden (@bambooney) July 18, 2022

Is he? Looks like unseasoned boiled chicken to me — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) July 19, 2022

Is his ribcage abnormally large? — Dick Gayson (@Trevorkidd11) July 18, 2022

one of the aliens inside is trying to escape — The Dopamine Enjoyer (@dopaminenjoyer) July 18, 2022

I really can’t get over how pale Elon Musk looked in Greece haha. Wild. — Vanessa Santos (@Vanessasantosxo) July 19, 2022

Elon Musk tweeted a nasty tweet about bill gates having a slight belly. Most men pushing 70 years have some belly fat. Look at a shirtless Elon Musk vacationing in Greece. Musk is 20 years younger than Bill Gates, & he looks like the pillsbury doughboy. https://t.co/Y1Pk3nOvSR pic.twitter.com/MKO4xHfKSk — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) July 18, 2022

“Musk invents a liquid spray that now allows vampires to bask in the sun” — Karen (@kmmm005) July 18, 2022

New pics just dropped of Elon Musk on his yacht in Mykonos. pic.twitter.com/vXQQAFD4q1 — david delores frank (@brainnest) July 19, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?