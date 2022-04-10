San Francisco/New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s posts on Twitter always create a lot of buzz. Musk, who recently disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and joined its board of directors, began a poll on his Twitter account of more than 81 million followers on Sunday morning. In a series of polls on the micro-blogging site, the Tesla CEO asked its followers whether Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter since “no one shows up anyway”.Also Read - Elon Musk Proposes Twitter Blue Subscription Shake-Up. Check Features That Premium Subscribers May Get Soon

"Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," Musk wrote on the platform. The poll has received over 10 lakh votes in around 9 hours and over 90 per cent of the users have responded with a 'Yes' on the ongoing poll.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

However, replying to the post a user wrote: “Yes. And make the CEO’s office a master bedroom”. Meanwhile, another user wrote, “I have a feeling you planning to run for next election 2024. Y or N?”

Recently, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that the platform has appointed Musk to its board of directors. Musk, who acquired a 9.2 per cent share in the micro-blogging platform for nearly $3 billion, is limited from buying more than 15 per cent of Twitter’s stock.

(With IANS inputs)