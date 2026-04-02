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X major UPDATE: Elon Musks X now wont let you copy video links, is it real of fake? – all you need to know

X major UPDATE: Elon Musk’s X now won’t let you copy video links, is it real of fake? – all you need to know

Fact Check: Users can still copy video links on the microblogging site and share them with other users. And the viral post is nothing but an April Fool’s Day prank.

X major UPDATE: Elon Musk’s X now won’t let you copy video links, is it real of fake? – all you need to know

Elon Musk’s X Won’t Let You Copy Video Links Anymore? Elon Musk’s X (earlier Twitter) has started trending on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and even on its own handle following a viral post that claimed the blogging website is not letting anyone copy video links, which were earlier allowed. This has led to a major debate on X. Several users advocated it, while others stated that they cannot even share the clips with other users on X.

What Has Exactly Happened On X?

So, has it really happened? Does X disable the option for its several users?

Fact Check: India.com also independently checked whether the option to copy video links is still available or not. We came to know that the news is fake, and users can still copy video links on X and share the same links with others. The viral post that misled millions of users overnight was just a part of an April Fool’s Day prank.

The truth is, users can still use the feature on the app/website and copy video links.

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You can no longer Copy the link of a video anymore on X pic.twitter.com/EecCO8mMwm — indispensable David (@thedispenser_) April 1, 2026

You can’t copy the link of a video anymore pic.twitter.com/46dBpr3w23 — . (@utdcynical) April 1, 2026

Why can’t you copy the link of a video anymore pic.twitter.com/8oMWmem7CV — أحمد شريف العامري (@AhmedSharif) April 1, 2026

What Exactly Happened? How It All Started?

One post created panic among X users, prompting others to share the same message on the micro-blogging site. The entire chaos around not letting people copy the video link began with a simple post from a user. The post became viral overnight, with several users started sharing the ‘April Fool’ post, thinking that it was the original update.

However, accounts with a premium badge shared the news and received over 1 million views. Notably, it was a massive reach for fake information.

Here’s How To Copy Video Links On X

Go to X and search for the arrow up button from bottom-right

Then hit the Copy link and share the link with other users.

Users can also right-click on video and copy the link.

X also allows users to embed video on other platforms

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