Elon Musk’s ‘Twin’ In China Raring To Have A Go At Mark Zuckerberg: Watch

The much-awaited “cage match” face-off between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has created a storm on social media.

The video suggests clearly that the Musk lookalike is very much keen on facing Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk’s ‘Twin’ In China: The much-awaited “cage match” face-off between the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter (now X), Elon Musk, and the owner of Facebook and its parent company Meta Mark Zuckerberg has created a storm on the Internet and social media. Both of them have their respective supporters who are rooting for them.

Now, a video is going viral in which an Elon Musk lookalike, or as they say doppelganger can be seen in boxing shorts with boxing gloves on. There is a man by his side with a cardboard box over his head. On the front, there is a picture of Mark Zuckerberg. The video suggests clearly that the Musk lookalike is very much keen on facing Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon’s twin in China is training just in case. pic.twitter.com/AskBFclJax — Figen (@TheFigen_) August 7, 2023

The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “Elon’s twin in China is training just in case. ”.

The two tech billionaires have apparently agreed to a cage match after Musk challenged Zuckerberg on June 21 to which Zuckerberg responded by asking Musk to “send me location.”

As per the latest reports, the match would be taking place at Vegas Octagon, which is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) centre in Las Vegas, Nevada the confirmed date for which is yet to be announced.

Elon Musk on Sunday said his “potential in-person fight” with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk tweeted from his official X handle: “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on . All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through. But even if their cage match agreement is all a joke, the banter has gained attention.

The video has garnered many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Ghost@ghost3497: Too much lo-mein

Vishal @VishalMalvi_: Elon’s twin from China can defeat Mark Zuckerberg easily

Sean. @UKWellsy: Elon….

Divinity.1111 @aichan_3ly:

Lang @Tesla___fan: hahaha thanks for the laugh!!!

✷Serah temmy✷@FaithMaureenn:

Shoei @shoei_101: dude, that’s uncanny! that’s definitely Elon from some multiverse comic book shit.

Danny | dannydope.eth @imdannydope: Oh shit it’s @BoredElonMusk

The World’s Mayor @worldsmayor: Does that guy need any more friends?

Fame @FameBTC: I can’t tell if he’s actually real or nots

-Man @xman_rh: Maybe that’s Elon’s plan all along, to let Zuck agree to the fight then unleash ninja Yi long Ma

People Are Awesome Epic Win Fails Hub @free_respect:

E Lon Ma Jaime Lee @JaimeLeeLeee: wtf he really looks like hes going to get knocked lmao

Anishaaaa@Anishaaaa_1: Elon follows puneet superstar

Tilly Cat @Geraldi91000465:

Yuma @RepairDamage_:

Michael Smith’s @MichaelSmiths2:

Vजय Sharमाँ @vij7227: I think he is the real one

Shsh @shsh90468404:

CutBang. Udeep Beusaree #BerbuatlahKebajikan @DedyNad_id:

Ben @Iamben27: Jesus he actually looks like him

rv_s @Rvs_4793: Check car name plate

Akshayyy @PeddiwarAkshay: Elon’s doppelgänger looks like Robot tbh

Ankit @itsankitmodi:

Acinorev Ceniorev @gerty412: Ok, this is funny

