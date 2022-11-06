‘Elon, Please Get Off Twitter,’ Says Actor Mark Ruffalo; THIS Is How Musk Responds

Actor Mark Ruffalo has retweeted US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet that criticised Elon Musk, asking him to "please get off Twitter".

By Tahir Qureshi

Mark Ruffalo vs Elon Musk: Actor Mark Ruffalo has retweeted US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet that criticised Elon Musk, asking him to “please get off Twitter”. He wrote, “Hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility.” Meanwhile, Musk replied, “Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had earlier tweeted, “Yo @elonmusk  while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me.”

