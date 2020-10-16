In an embarrassing tale of sorts, a Brazilian Senator was caught in a police raid with money hidden between his buttcheeks on Wednesday. Reportedly, a police investigation is being conducted to probe misuse of public funds for fighting coronavirus. Also Read - Even Pakistan, Afghanistan Handled Covid-19 Better: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Govt Over IMF Projections

When federal officers raided the home of Chico Rodrigue as part of the corruption probe, they found 30,000 reales ($5,300) in cash, part of which was discovered in Rodrigues's underwear, including "between his buttocks," AFP reported.

However, Rodrigue denied wrongdoing and said he had been clean throughout his 30 years in politics. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro accused the media of using the story to portray his government as corrupt.

After the discovery, Rodrigue was suspended from the Senate for 90 days by Supreme Court Justice Luís Roberto Barroso.

“The police team possesses a video of the second personal search that was carried out,” Barroso said.

“However, in this case, considering the manner in which the money was hidden by Senator Chico Rodrigues – quite deeply in his underwear – I will not reproduce these images in this report so as not to cause greater embarrassment.”