Viral Video: Remember UAE airline Emirates’ viral advertisement video that featured a cabin crew member in full uniform standing atop the Burj Khalifa last year? Well, she’s back with another commercial on top of the tallest point of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa’s tallest point, and this time she’s not alone, the video commercial also features an Emirates A380 that whizzes past her and circles the Burj Khalifa. And, undoubtedly, this advertisement has gone crazily viral too.Also Read - Viral Video: Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll Has Created a New Confusion on Internet; Watch Now

The new advertisement released by Emirates features Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, in an Emirates crew outfit, standing at the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar holding up message boards with an invitation to visit the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, on the iconic Emirates A380. Also Read - Viral Video: Reporter Asks 'Mask Kyun Nahi Pehna', People Come Up With Hilarious Responses | Watch

Also Read - 'I Will Kill You Brijesh': Woman Screams While Paragliding, Reminds Us of 'Land Kara De' Man | Watch

The one-minute-long video went viral after Emirates posted in its social media handles and people were left in complete awe after watching the clip. The breathtaking video was shared by Emirates with the caption, “The world’s greatest show brings friends together on top of the world’s tallest building. Enjoy a free @Expo2020Dubai day pass with every ticket. Fly Emirates, Fly Better.”

WATCH

Following the viral ad video, Emirates issued a statement that read, “Keeping with Dubai’s ‘nothing is impossible’ spirit, Emirates is soaring up and around the Burj Khalifa for another edition of its viral ad campaign, this time taking it one spectacular step further with the masterful addition of the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai A380. Emirates hit the global headlines and social media feeds of millions in August 2021 when it took its brand message to new heights atop the Burj Khalifa.”

“This time, the brave stuntwoman is standing at the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar once again, holding up message boards with an invitation to visit the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, on the iconic Emirates A380. She then gestures to her ‘friend’, the eye- catching Emirates A380 wearing the Expo 2020 Dubai livery, which gracefully soars in the background as she stands firmly on the spire of the world’s tallest building. The ad also features dynamic aerial views of Dubai and its iconic skyline, and culminates in a flypast over the impressive Al Wasl dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.”

The airlines also released a behind-the-scenes video and what went into making the ad. Watch it Here:

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline said: “Now at the halfway mark of its six-month run, the excitement and momentum around Expo 2020 Dubai remain strong. Our latest campaign boldly carries the Expo message and invites people to come and experience what is truly the world’s greatest show. There is nowhere else right now that offers the raft of attractions, top-class entertainment and music, riveting sports, vibrant country and themed pavilions, a thriving culinary scene and much more – all in one place. Dubai and the Expo are already top attractions and our aim is to give global travellers even more reasons to choose Emirates and Dubai for their upcoming winter and spring holidays.”

While the ad looked like it was shot effortlessly, the whole project involved in-depth planning and meticulous execution involving stakeholders across Dubai’s aviation eco-system, with a strong focus on safety at every juncture when conducting the low flying manoeuvres.

The carefully choreographed flypast involved the A380 flying at a low altitude of only 2,700 feet, the exact height of Burj Khalifa by Emaar. The aircraft also flew at a very low speed of 145 knots. To put that into perspective, the average cruising speed of an A380 is around 480 knots. The low speed ensured the aircraft could efficiently and continuously circle around the Burj Khalifa and achieve a tight radius without drifting away. In total, the Emirates A380 circled the Burj Khalifa 11 times to get a right selection of shots for the ad.

The aircraft also appeared as if it was flying very close to the stuntwoman as she was standing on the Burj, when in fact it was over half a mile away.