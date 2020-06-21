17-year-old activist, Greta Thunberg has been quite in the headlines this year since scientists named rare snail and spider species after her to draw the world’s attention towards climate change, much as fans wondered where and what was she up to during the COVID-19 lockdown. Putting all speculations to rest, Greta Thunberg, whose one-woman protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018 made her a global figurehead of the youth climate movement, recently released a radio show/broadcast. Also Read - In Delhi, Those Without Comorbidities And Not Requiring Hospitalisation to be Offered Home Isolation

Making strong statements as she spilled the beans on her lockdown activities and blasting governments and businesses for not cutting down carbon emissions despite the limited world budget, Greta wrote on her Instagram handle, "The emperors are naked. Every single one. It turns out our whole society is just one big nudist party." She revealed, "I've spent a lot of the lockdown writing a script for a radio show/podcast. The last edits were made tonight around 4am…I talk about some of my experiences, reflections and meetings during the last year, the importance of listening to the science and above all why the climate- and ecological crisis can not be solved within today's systems. It is now available in both English and Swedish at sr.se and spotify (sic)."

In her podcast, Greta asserted that her message is one of hope and not despair as the critics think. She said, “There are signs of change, of awakening. Just take the ‘Me Too’ movement, ‘Black Lives Matter’ or the school strike movement (for climate action) for instance.” Seeking to amplify in her climate debate, the social-economic disparities affecting the Blacks, the Indigenous and other minorities, Greta said, “The climate and sustainability crisis is not a fair crisis. The ones who’ll be hit hardest from its consequences are often the ones who have done the least to cause the problem in the first place.”

Greta’s blunt words peppered with scientific facts have always pointed at the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions even as she juggled death threats and appreciations in the same boat. Ironically, the presidents, prime ministers or leaders who applaud her work refuse to accept the idea that the world has only a fixed “carbon budget” left.