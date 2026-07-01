‘My boss has AI psychosis’: Employee claims Boss trusts Claude over humans at work; Reddit post goes viral

A user on the Reddit platform stated that his boss had developed "AI psychosis" due to an unhealthy obsession with the AI model, Claude. Know what happens next?

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'My boss has AI psychosis': Employee claims Boss trusts Claude over humans at work; Reddit post goes viral(Photo Credit: AI-generated by Chatgpt)

Everything in this world, including technology, modernization, and urbanization, comes with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. And truly, Artificial Intelligence(AI) is no different. From simplifying daily tasks to offering instant access to an abundance of information, artificial intelligence has reshaped the way people interact with technology. However, its increasing popularity has sparked concerns that users are becoming increasingly reliant on AI for information.

What is the viral Reddit post claiming about a boss’s reliance on AI assistant Claude?

Expressing deep concern, a user on the Reddit platform stated that his boss had developed “AI psychosis” due to high reliance and an unhealthy obsession with the AI model, Claude. Sharing a post on Reddit entitled “My Boss Has AI Psychosis and We’re F*****’,” the employee noted that the boss has now started blaming employees who cannot meet the AI’s predicted outcomes, instead of treating them as human beings.

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“Go to meeting. Boss shares the conversation he had with Claude and stone cold serious tells us we need to appease Claude and meet “his” projections. Claude doesn’t understand our clients or their needs, so things don’t happen the way Claude projected,” the employee wrote.

The post further reads, “Boss flips out. Has another conversation with Claude to ask why. Claude can’t figure it out so we must be the problem. I’m watching him get deeper and deeper into the hole and it’s fucking depressing to watch, and for his sake too. This can’t be good for his mental health, it’s not good for any of us. I don’t want to participate in the dog and pony show anymore. I want to lay in the grass. I think we all need to log off. Vent over. Thanks for listening.”

How did Reddit users react to the employee’s claims about their boss?

The post has gone viral across social media platforms. Several users have commented on the post as well as shared their experience, Reacting to the post, a user wrote,”I have exactly the same situation. Our CEO feeds everything into AI and asks it: “What is wrong with this?”. Of course, it makes up an answer because the question is so vague. We haven’t shipped a feature in 6 months, marketing budgets are frozen and the company is struggling to pay its bills because nothing is good enough for the AI, so nothing gets approved. Managers have also been told we need to lay off staff and replace them with AI. FML.”

“Have you considered refuting your bosses conversation by having a conversation with Claude? Because we all know it will always agree with the person it is talking to,” another wrote.

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“I’m going through something really similar. Without being too specific I’m high level marketing in software development and everyone above me has gone insane. It’s like there was some kind of lucky little line drawn in the sand between me and the next guy up on the totem pole,” a third user added.

A user added, “I’m so incredibly sick and tired of AI. It sometimes feels like being alone in a void being so against it. A lot of people I know use it for the most basic tasks, and it still doesn’t even do them correctly. I recently had a friend who was dating a guy, and he responded to all of her messages with answers from ChatGPT. Is this what the world is coming to?”

“It’s mutually assured destruction and I’m watching it intently. Everyone keeps talking about devs getting replaced by AI, but the C-suite is going to burn with us, perhaps harder once shareholders figure out how useless and genuinely mentally unstable they all are. CEOs are hyper-replaceable with AI if the prompts and context are provided by someone who actually knows how to use AI properly (usually a dev). We don’t need CEOs anymore, they literally drag down companies,” a user stated.

What is Claude?

Claude is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help an individual do their best work.