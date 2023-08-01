Home

Video Of Employees Learning Bhangra In Office Will Drive Away Your Work Blues

Recently, a video of a trainer teaching bhangra to employees has gone viral on Instagram. Reacting to the video, users claimed the idea would help reduce stress.

The video has received over 2.6 million views. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Dance is undoubtedly one of the best ways to both boost your mood and maintain fitness. Keeping this in mind, many companies are hiring dance trainers who conduct classes within the office premises. This allows the employees to reduce their stress and also learn a new skill set while working. Recently, an exciting video of a trainer teaching bhangra to employees has gone viral on social media. Artist Sahil Sharma posted the interesting clip on his Instagram handle, along with the caption, “Bas aisa office mil jaye,” which translates to, “I wish I have an office like this.”

Employees Learning Bhangra In The Office

The latest video on the photo-sharing app features Sahil Sharma teaching bhangra to workers with full enthusiasm. The energy in the room is highly palpable. The clip shows all the employees moving in perfect synchronization as they groove to the beats of the song Label Black. Take a look at the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil sharma (@sahil_sharma0007)



Users React To Viral Instagram Post

As soon as the video was dropped on Instagram, several people expressed their wish to work in an office like this. One of the employees from the company mentioned in the comment section, “The most happening session happened in our company. I love the energy here”. An Instagram user reacted with the following comment, “It looks like a real stress buster.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Where can I find such an office? We will work for free.” One account remarked, “It’s great.” “I also want an office like this”, an individual mentioned. “It’s a good idea to remind an employee that they are not machines,” a person quipped.

While some appreciated the efforts made by the organisation, others did not find it too appealing. “It’s HR work to conduct this kind of session at least once in a month according to Employees Engagement policy,” an account commented.

Since being uploaded three days ago, the video has garnered more than 2.6 million views. Sahil Sharma’s Instagram feed includes some other clips of him teaching dance in the office premises. Does your office also conduct stress-busting sessions like this?

