New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. 72-year-old Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist, was one of the 61 people who received the Padma Shri award from the President of India on Monday. Gowda, who is from Honnali village in Karnataka, had planted more than 30,000 saplings and takes care of the nurseries of the forest department.Also Read - Karnataka Orange Seller Awarded Padma Shri For Building School With His Earnings | Read His Inspiring Story

Interestingly, Gowda received the award in the Rashtrapati Bhavan barefoot. In pictures and videos which have surfaced online, she walked barefoot in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, stopped briefly to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before going to receive the award from the President.

The pic I admired the most from #PadmaAwards function. ❤️#TulsiGowda Ji, an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings, was conferred with the Padma Shri. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/muYQSVNgDA — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) November 8, 2021

The official Twitter handle of the President of India tweeted, “President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Tulsi Gowda for Social Work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades.”

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Tulsi Gowda for Social Work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades. pic.twitter.com/uWZWPld6MV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

Despite no access to any formal education because of poverty, she began expanding her knowledge in the field of plants and other fauna. Ever since she was a teenager, she has been actively contributing to protecting the environment and has planted thousands of trees. Gowda also joined the forest department as a temporary volunteer, where she was recognised for her dedication to nature preservation. She was later offered a permanent job in the department.

She is now known as the Encyclopedia of Forest due to her vast knowledge of diverse species of plants and herbs. Even at the age of 72, she continues to nurture plants and share her vast knowledge with the younger generation.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Central government had announced the names of Padma Awardees in January 2020. But due to COVID-19 protocols, the award was only distributed on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)