After the massive hit of Ramananda Sagar's Ramayan that was recently rerun on Doordarshan and rose to break the world record of the most viewed show on television, the state government has planned to take it to an international level with 'Encyclopedia of Ramayan' project. Receiving a nod from the Uttar Pradesh government, the objective of the ambitious project is to present well-researched and documented facts on Ram to the younger generation.

During Diwali, the various forms of Ram Lila that are performed including Ramayan's legacy in Europe and South-East Asian countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Mauritius, will also be documented. This will be done while forming 'soft-power' diplomacy that would include a 'group of Ramayan nations' as part of it.

Trusted with tracing Ram's footprints across the world, the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan is in the process of documenting every "tangible and intangible" legacy of Ramayan. Director of Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, YP Singh shared with IANS, "Our research on Ramayana will turn out to be voluminous. Now, we have planned 100 volumes of the encyclopedia."

He assured that the research institute receives funds of Rs 60 lakh from both Centre and state governments and added, “Funds will not be a problem. The encyclopedia will be printed in various languages to ensure its global outreach. The institute would also seek assistance from Union ministries of culture, external affairs and human resource development also.”

The encyclopedia would document the presence of Ram that is found in various forms of art, literature, Ram kathas, Ram Lilas, paintings, music, dance, sculptures, idols and even traditions in every state of the country. The project has a five-year deadline and would document these after verification and research with expert help.

